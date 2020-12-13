Mile High Mornings recipe: Sufganiyot

Izzio Bakery in Denver shares this recipe for Israeli doughnuts that are enjoyed around the world during Hanukah.

DENVER — This weekend on Mile High Mornings, we're sharing a recipe courtesy of Izzio Bakery in Denver for sufganiyot, also known as Israeli doughnuts.

These doughnuts, which the bakery describes as a cross between a beignet and a jelly doughnut, are eaten in Israel and around the world during Hanukah.

They're deep-fried in oil, filled with jam or custard, and topped with sugar.

Ingredients:

2½ Cups of All-Purpose Flour

¼ Cups Granulated Sugar

2/3 Cups of barely warm Milk (110 F)

2 Egg Yolks

2¼ Tsp Active Dry Yeast

1/2 Tsp Vanilla

4 Tbsp Melted Butter

½ Tsp Salt

1/3 Cup Jam of your choice

1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar (for coating)

Directions:

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the milk. In the bowl of a mixer with a paddle, combine sugar, egg yolks, salt, the yeast mixture and flour. Mix on medium speed for about 7 minutes or until the dough begins coming away from the sides. Add the butter, one tablespoon at a time.

Once the butter is incorporated, mix on high speed for about 4 minutes, until the dough is smooth, elastic and glossy. Cover the dough loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. This step, which we use at Izzio for all our doughs, will produce a slow fermentation for the flavor and texture of the pastry.

Remove the dough from the cooler. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to about 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2 1/2-inch-round cutter or a drinking glass, cut 12 rounds. Place each round on an individual piece of parchment paper, making sure to leave enough room for them to proof. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and leave for 4 hours or until doubled in size.

Fill your heavy-based saucepan or fryer halfway with oil. Heat the oil to 355 degrees F. (When frying food at home, it's very important to follow the best safety practices).

When the oil is heated, carefully slide in the doughnut with the parchment paper attached. After a few seconds remove the paper from the oil and allow the pastry to fry for 2 or 3 minutes from each side until it floats and it’s nice and golden. Carefully remove the pastries from the fryer and roll them in granulated sugar while still warm. Allow to cool and fill with jam.

Enjoy and Happy Hanukkah!