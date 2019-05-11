DENVER — Glazed & Confuzed Donuts had a humble beginning but has recently expanded to include two locations.

"It started about seven years ago," said Josh Schwab, the owner of Glazed & Confuzed. "On a whim, we started giving my friends in my neighborhood donuts and they really enjoyed it."

With that, Glazed & Confuzed began!

"Just to see people that enjoy it a lot," said Schwab. "It means I'm doing something special."

RELATED: The Feed: Enstrom Candies

The donuts are made fresh daily and the menu is constantly changing.

"We utilized everything that either organic or local," said Schwab. "Nothing ever comes out of packages."

RELATED: The Feed: Bike & Brunch with Panzano

You won't find many of the typical donuts on the menu, but instead things like Confused Samoa (caramel glazed donut topped with toasted coconut and a rich chocolate drizzle) and Breaking Banana Bread ( fresh bananas packed in a cake donut, topped with salted caramel glaze and chocolate chips).

Glazed and Confuzed has two locations:

The Stapleton Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St.

4660 S Yosemite St.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY