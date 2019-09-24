DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme Park's annual hair-raising autumn celebration returns Friday for six weekends of chills and thrills.

Fright Fest opens Friday, Sept. 27 and runs weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2, including Halloween night.

The annual event will have "Family by Day" and "Fright by Night" activities, plus the park's popular theme park rides. Fright Fest is free with park admission while some haunted attractions are an additional charge.

“Elitch Gardens Fright Fest is and always will be family by day, but this seasons fright by night experience promises to be the scariest yet,” said Elitch Gardens’ General Manager David Dorman. “With a new TERRORtory, new startling entertainment and new haunted theming throughout, this year’s Fright Fest celebration guarantees you’ll lose your wits.”

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park

Family by Day activities will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during Fright Fest.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes for the daily costume contest and to find free candy on the Trick or Treat Trail in KiddieLand. There will also be creepy coloring, scary-oke, and a scream-it-out contest.

Fright by Night will come alive on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m.

New in 2019, The Enigma, will kick off Fright by Night every evening with live danger and unrated comedy. As seen on X-Files and Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the fully tattooed oddity will perform in multiple shows each evening on The Big Wheel stage.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest tickets are available at ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

PHOTOS | Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens

