Celebrate spooky season at Black Lagoon pop-up bar in Denver

The creepy pop-up bar is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror.

DENVER, Colorado — Black Lagoon, an immersive Halloween pop-up bar, will make a stop at Yacht Club in Denver this October.

Creators of the concept, Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, said the pop-up bar pays homage to the macabre with a splash of goth and metal for good measure. They say their inspiration comes from goth culture and cult horror.

Black Lagoon's atmosphere will be a dark, dungeon-like environment with skulls, life-size coffins and other creepy elements.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween finest.

The drinks, of course, will come in Halloween colors like blood red, black, and orange with names like Screaming Banshee, Lilith's Cup, Closed Casket, and Hellraiser. A few of the drinks will come with custom glassware that can be purchased.

The creators said that in addition to celebrating spooky season, they want to create a safe space for those who may not be comfortable in every cocktail bar.

“We want this to be a space for the weird, for the misfits and the goths,” Erin Hayes said in a press release.

“As an adult, this concept embraces my inner goth metal kid who just loved Halloween. We just want to let people have fun and experience true freedom from judgment," Kelsey Ramage added.

Black Lagoon will make its debut in October and run through Halloween. No specific opening date has been announced yet.

Yacht Club is located at 3701 North Williams Street in north Denver.

The pop-up bar is making stops in nine cities across the United States and Canada including Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Denver. The New York and Chicago locations are still pending.

