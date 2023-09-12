Halloween festival brings 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns to Littleton

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns features a glowing trail of more than 7,000 pumpkins and a light show of displays.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Halloween lights festival is returning to Hudson Gardens in Littleton for a third year.

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns features a family-friendly glowing trail of more than 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins as well as light show displays such as a nautical seascape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, and dragons.

Presented by Denver-based Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the festival kicks off the Halloween season on Friday, Sept. 22, and will run select nights through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns attendees will see pumpkins far more intricate than just classic jack o’lanterns. Some of the one-of-a-kind pumpkins feature artworks, characters, celebrities, athletic stars, and unique designs. Past favorites include "Harry Potter" pumpkins as well as classic art pumpkins featuring Mona Lisa, Starry Night, American Gothic, and The Scream.

“Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns has become one of the Denver area’s favorite Halloween events for all ages,” said Chris Stafford, CEO and founding partner of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “We look forward to returning to the beautiful Hudson Gardens and bringing you all of the Halloween magic including some never-before-seen installations!”

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns organizers said the festival will also have local food trucks on-site and drink stations with non-alcoholic and themed alcoholic beverages available.

Tickets start at $14.99 for kids and $19.99 for adults on select nights. Children 2 and under will not require a ticket to enter. Tickets can be purchased at magicofthejackolanterns.com.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment will partner with Star Alliance to provide a Low Sensory Night.

