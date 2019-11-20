AURORA, Colo. — Scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are brought to life in a winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice at newest attraction at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

ICE!, a walkable attraction kept at a wintry nine degrees, was crafted by master artisans and features complimentary parkas for children and adults.

The exhibition features a two-story ice slide and larger-than-life ice sculptures from the animated television classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer opens Friday, Nov. 22 and will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets are available at GaylordRockies.com.

