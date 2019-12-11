DENVER — For the better part of a century, Coloradans have gathered outside Denver’s City and County building for a celebration kicking off the holiday season.

The annual 9NEWS Light the Lights will return on Friday, Nov. 29 and feature bright lights, music and hot chocolate.

Festivities for the free event start at 4 p.m. with the official light ceremony scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., led by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The best spots for Light the Lights will be in front of the Denver City and County Building at Civic Center Park but if you'd unable to attend, 9NEWS will broadcast the event live.

Free activities beginning at 4 p.m. include a crafts corner, selfie booth, Bookmobile, photo opportunities with Elsa and the Grinch, and activities with the Denver Police and Denver Fire Departments. There will also be roaming carolers, food trucks, and warm beverages for purchase.

The Denver City and County Building's light display includes more than 585 energy-efficient LED lights and 2,000 feet of LED rope, making it one of the most popular holiday lighting displays in the region.

The tradition of lighting a building in Denver began way back in 1926. At the time, Mayor Ben Stapleton set aside $400 to purchase decorations to light City Hall. In 1931, the City and County Building was built and has been lit up for the holidays ever since.

The Denver City and County Building will remain lit through Sunday, Jan. 26 and the 2020 National Western Stock Show.

And be sure to mark your calendars for the 9NEWS Parade of Lights, which returns to downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec.7.

Denver City & County Building holiday lighting display in 1938.

