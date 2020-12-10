Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 125 employees in Denver ahead of busy holiday season

Dick's will hold a National Signing Day on Wednesday, Oct. 14 for 9,000 positions nationwide.

DENVER — Dick's Sporting Goods has announced it will hire up to 9,000 associates for the holiday season, including 125 in the Denver area.

A "National Signing Day" on Wednesday, Oct. 14 will begin Dick's Sporting Goods' recruiting efforts for positions nationwide.

The company said the new positions will provide extra staffing and service in its stores and nationwide distribution centers.

New hires will also help bolster the company's curbside contactless pickup and ship-from-store operations, according to a news release.

"Our in-store teammates are key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and expert guidance our customers expect," said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to continuously improving how we serve our customers and to that end, we have long been focused on making meaningful investments not only in who we hire, but also in our technology and diverse product offering, all to create a best-in-class omnichannel experience."

Interested applicants should first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their local store on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to be interviewed and meet the team.

Dick's Sporting Goods said new workers receive "competitive pay, a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year, an up-to 25%-off store discount and the opportunity to work with the leading sports and outdoor brands."

Dick's Sporting Goods previously announced that all store locations and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

