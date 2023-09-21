Kohl's hiring hundreds of Colorado workers

Kohl’s is recruiting for a variety of positions this holiday season.

DENVER — Kohl's has announced plans to hire thousands of workers for the holiday shopping rush.

The department store chain said it has nearly 700 open positions in the Denver area.

The retailer will host two national hiring events Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 and Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 where candidates can apply and conduct an immediate interview.

Candidates can view open positions and apply at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.

Kohl’s said its associates receive flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and a 15% merchandise employee discount, along with occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off.

"As we approach the holiday season, Kohl’s is recruiting for a variety of positions with seasonal associate openings across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers, including more than 700 open roles in the Denver area. " the company said in a press release.

