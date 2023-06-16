Proctor's Garden: How to create an English perennial border

English perennial borders can make a stunning focal point in your garden.

DENVER — The English invented the perennial border, but it has nothing to do with climate. It's just a way of grouping plants, including perennials, bulbs and shrubs.

While my borders are in straight lines, borders can curve and follow the contours of your landscape. There are no rules, but I have suggestions on growing perennials successfully.

Grow what wants to grow here. That sounds obvious but tried-and-true perennials usually succeed. Many of my perennials have been in place for more than two decades.

Don't fertilize perennials. You'll just get floppy plants that fall over. Top dress perennial beds with nutritious compost. It enriches the soil and conserves moisture.

I have a strict "no bare earth" policy. Perennials should stand shoulder-to-shoulder. They shade the soil and prevent weeds from taking root. Never use bark as mulch. It is not mulch; it's wood.

Some great, easy, hard-to-kill June bloomers for borders include bloody cranesbill (Geranium sanguineum), 'Walker's Low' catmint, the red leaf rose (Rosa glauca), purple Geranium magnificum, peonies, 'Goldmound' Spirea, Cashmir sage (Phlomis cashmeriana), 'Crater Lake Blue' Veronica, meadow sage (Salvia sylvestris), giant sea kale (Crambe cordifolia), star of Persia (Allium christophii), and bush clematis (Clematis integrifolia).

