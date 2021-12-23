How to keep your poinsettia alive past Christmas

There's no other plant that says Christmas more than a poinsettia.

This is a beautiful selection for your holiday décor, but you can do better than just leaving it in the foil cover, no more being cheesy. Rob Proctor and I are going to show you how to be chicer.

Poinsettias have come a long way from the traditional red and are now available in a variety of brilliant colors. Set the scene for your centerpiece or arrangement by adding different colors and textures with house plants, fragrant herbs, pinecones or a sparkly ornament or do-dads.

Use a basket for your base. I line my basket with a plastic bag to catch any water that overflows when I water, or you could place each pot in a saucer.

While it is possible to save your poinsettias year after year, Rob and I don’t go to all that work. However, a shout-out to my mother who is in year three with a poinsettia. She places it outside in her garden during the summer, brings it back in when it turns cold and on cue, it is turning red again. I give her high marks for that!

Poinsettias originate from balmy Mexico where they enjoy warm year-round temperatures, bright sunlight, and humidity. They are also sensitive to significant changes in temperature. Much different than a dining room table or fireplace mantle at home. Care for your centerpiece properly so you can enjoy well into the new year.

Don’t place it in direct sun from the window – it’s too intense, a warm, bright room is a perfect spot.

You can provide extra humidity by spritzing your plants with a spray bottle and of course, the number one rule for care is don’t over or underwater!

Don’t know when to water? Get a moisture reader, they are fool-proof and tell you exactly when your plants need water.

Make a statement with your living holiday décor. There is still plenty of time to add Christmas classic flowers and now you know how to do it with a little bit of flair.

