Proctor's Garden: Treat your vegetables right

DENVER — Hot weather guarantees a good harvest. Your job is to keep vegetable plants healthy and keep them picked.
Cucumbers, squash, beans, peppers and tomatoes should be in high gear. If you stop picking, they'll stop producing.
It's a myth that you should stop watering tomatoes to force them to ripen. Don't do that. You'll just end up with dried out fruit with thick skins.
Flowers enhance a vegetable garden and attract pollinators. Your garden will come alive with bees, butterflies and birds.
I grow many flowers alongside my vegetables. These include zinnias, marigolds, nasturtiums, dahlias, salvias and China asters. Not too many people grow the latter.
China asters come in many colors, are easy to grow from seed and bloom from midsummer to frost. I grew the white-tinged-pink variety 'King Size Apple Blossom' this year and it's lovely.
Sunflowers are a great addition to a vegetable garden. Don't deadhead them. Finches, chickadees and other seed-eating birds love them. You'll also get self-sown seedlings next year.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.