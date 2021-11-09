Want to name one of these puppies for Foothills Animal Shelter? Here's how

Schedule a Colorado Gives Day donation to the shelter to be entered in a drawing to name one these littermates.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Foothills Animal Shelter welcomed a litter of nine puppies six weeks ago after their mom came to the shelter from a partner organization, and now the shelter is giving the community the chance to name the adorable balls of fluff.

The mom dog, a 3-year-old German shepherd named Shiloh, arrived at the shelter on Sept. 29 and gave birth that evening. A foster family was quick to provide care to Shiloh and her litter.

For a chance to name one of the puppies, schedule a donation for Colorado Gives Day to the shelter by Friday, Nov. 12, to be entered into a drawing. Puppy-naming winners will be contacted on Monday, Nov. 15.

Donations go to providing care to dogs, cats and small animals at the shelter.

“Colorado Gives Day is such an important day of giving for Foothills Animal Shelter,” said Amanda Plank, director of Development & Community Engagement for Foothills Animal Shelter, in a release. “The money raised means we can continue to make lives better for the pets and people in our community every day.”

Colorado Gives Day is Dec. 7.

The annual charity event, which started in 2010, includes more than 3,000 nonprofits. In 2020, the movement raised more than $50 million in 24 hours, according to its website.

If helping animals is your thing, there are 319 animal-related nonprofit organizations and fundraisers across the state listed for this year's Colorado Gives Day.

