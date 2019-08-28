DENVER — iHeartMedia Denver has unveiled a new weekday program lineup for KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM that includes a new afternoon show with former Denver Bronco Alfred Williams.

"Big Al & JoJo” will broadcast each weekday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Alfred “Big Al” Williams and co-host JoJo Turnbeaugh. iHeartMedia said the show will focus on the Denver Broncos, Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado Rockies as well as feature top sports stories and headlines.

Williams previously spent 15 years at KKFN 104.3 The Fan, co-hosting "The Drive" with Darren McKee before departing in February.

“There’s no bigger voice and no bigger laugh in afternoon radio than Alfred Williams,” said Tim Hager, President of iHeartMedia Denver. “We are honored to welcome Big Al and his legions of fans to KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM. Big Al joins an expanded live and local lineup that truly embodies KOA’s new slogan, ‘The Voice of Colorado.’”

A standout on the CU football teams that played in back-to-back national championship games following the 1989-90 seasons, Williams was a Denver Bronco during their back-to-back Super Bowl title seasons of 1997-98.

RELATED: Dave Logan, KOA agree on 10-year extension

KOA's new weekday lineup will feature 18 hours of daily live and local programming.

KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM Weekday Program Lineup:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Colorado’s Morning News with April Zesbaugh & Marty Lenz

Colorado’s Morning News with April Zesbaugh & Marty Lenz 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Logan & Lewis with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis & Kathy Lee

Logan & Lewis with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis & Kathy Lee 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mandy Connell

Mandy Connell 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Big Al & JoJo

Big Al & JoJo 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Broncos Country Tonight with Ryan Edwards & Benjamin Allbright

Late-night and overnight programming on KOA will include “Coast-to-Coast AM with George Noory” and “This Morning with Gordon Deal.”

RELATED: Big Al leaves The Fan, headed for KOA

Alfred "Big Al" Williams and Darren "Dmac" McKee at 104.3 The Fan's Draft Party on April 26, 2018.

Alex Kirk, KUSA

iHeartMedia's Freedom 93.7 is the new Denver home of Rush Limbaugh, who moves from his longtime-home on KOA.

Freedom 93.7 Weekday Program Lineup:

The Glenn Beck Program 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The Rush Limbaugh Show 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Sean Hannity Show 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Buck Sexton Show 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Dave Ramsey Show 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Ken Coleman Show 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace 11 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis 12 a.m. – 5 a.m.

This Morning with Gordon Deal 5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

RELATED: KOA NewsRadio debuts 'Broncos Country Tonight'

RELATED: Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck land on new Denver radio station

RELATED: Susie Wargin joins Broncos' radio broadcast team

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports