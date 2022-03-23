x
A 'Star Wars' legend is coming to Denver

Anthony Daniels appears in all 11 films of the "Star Wars" franchise.

DENVER — Star Wars fans, rejoice!

Colorado fans of the space saga can meet the man inside the golden droid this summer.

Fan Expo Denver announced C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels will appear at the event in July.

Since 1977, Daniels has appeared as C-3PO in all nine "Star Wars" movies in the Skywalker saga. Daniels also had a cameo in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and made an appearance as another character in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. Tickets are on sale now at FanExpoHQ.com.

Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."

"The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran are also scheduled. 

William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List of "Cobra Kai" stardom are to appear at all three days of the event.

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
C-3PO appears backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO speak at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Colorado fan goes for a Star Wars world record

1 / 52
KUSA
Brack Lee is on a quest to wear a different Star Wars shirt each day for a year from May 2021 to May 2022.

