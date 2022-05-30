A guide to the 2022 Bolder Boulder

The Bolder Boulder is back to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Bolder Boulder is back live and in-person for the first time since 2019.

The 42nd edition of the running event is back Monday morning on the streets of downtown Boulder.

Held each Memorial Day, the race typically draws more than 50,000 runners and thousands of spectators to Boulder.

Parking

This year, race organizers partnered with the University of Colorado (CU) to offer pre-paid parking permits for $25 in some of the parking lots near the race's finish line.

RTD RunRide

The RunRide bus service offered by RTD has shuttled runners to and from the race in years past, but is not running for the 2022 event.

RTD alternatives

From Denver: Take the Flatiron Flyer (FF1) from Denver Union Station or any of the stations along US 36 to the Downtown Boulder Station. A simple transfer to local bus routes will take participants near the start line.

In Boulder: Local bus routes operate; check RTD website for details as there will be race route detours:

JUMP (closest stop to race starting line at 28th/Arapahoe)

BOUND (closest stop to race starting line is at 30th/Arapahoe)

HOP (see city of Boulder website for details)

And they’re off 🏃‍♀️ We’re live for the Bolder Boulder 10k!! pic.twitter.com/gvSBaGlPzL — Erica Lopez (@EricaLopezTV) May 30, 2022

Race start times

5:45 a.m – 9:15 a.m.

Registration

Race day registration at start area

30th and Walnut in Boulder

> Video below: The 2022 Bolder Boulder officially underway.

