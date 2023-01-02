Northern Colorado arena selling off its seats

Budweiser Events Center is preparing for its 20th anniversary this year.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is having a chair sale.

Budweiser Event Center is selling its original seats which are set to be removed as part of a renovation project this summer.

The original chairs are being removed and offered for sale for $100 per seat.

The sale is for fixed seats from the main seating bowl. The arena said the seats will be randomly selected and no specific seat requests can be made.

Purchasers of the seats need to know that the seats are rear mounted and would need to be mounted to a wall in order to be used as a chair. Mounting hardware will not be provided in the sale.

Seat buyers can pick up their seats from June 26 to June 30.

Budweiser Event Center, which is turning 20 years old this year, is also getting a new name this autumn. The arena will be renamed Blue Arena.

Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.

Budweiser Events Center will retain its name until the current contract expires on Sept. 30.

Founded in 1951 for personnel at Cheyenne's F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Blue Federal Credit Union operates six Wyoming locations, 14 Colorado locations and serves members worldwide.

Budweiser Events Center seats more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 8,000 at concerts. It is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, concerts, family shows, graduations and Larimer County’s PRCA Rodeo.

"As a well-known staple in Northern Colorado, we are thrilled and honored to partner with Larimer County and to have the Blue name on The Center," Blue Federal Credit Union President and CEO Stephanie Teubner said.

"Blue has been serving communities for 70+ years, and we’re proud to be a key partner in this exciting project that will benefit our members and the community. We are confident Blue Arena will not only serve as a community gathering space but also as an important economic driver for the area."

