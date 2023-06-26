Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back in Denver

The festival is held the first weekend of July each summer on the streets of Cherry Creek North.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — One of the country’s biggest art festivals returns this weekend in Denver.

The 32nd annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be held Saturday through Monday at Denver's Cherry Creek North.

Over the Independence Day holiday weekend, more than 255 national and international artists will appear at the festival as well as more than a dozen live music performers.

Free and open to the public, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival will also have food and drinks, interactive art experiences and a creation station for children.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is produced by year-round nonprofit organization CherryArts.

“This year’s festival has a distinct, fresh feel, with 56 of the 255 juried artists joining us for the very first time,” said Tara Brickell, executive director of CherryArts. “We’re thrilled to share an amazing group of artists with the public and continue our year-round mission of bringing art to everyone.”

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Saturday, July 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., accessibility hour from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The commemorative poster for this year’s festival features Fall Pando by Arizona-based artists Bonnie and Stephen Harmston, who created the printmaking piece as a tribute to the aspens of the American West.

The festival poster is available for purchase at CherryArtShop.org, with a limited number of signed editions available.

PHOTOS | Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver 1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25 1 / 25

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.