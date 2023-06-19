9Things to do at the 101st Greeley Stampede

The 101st Greeley Stampede runs June 22 to July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Colorado tradition since 1922 is back and celebrating 101 years.

The Greeley Stampede is a 13-day festival and celebration of Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, art show, food and more.

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede runs Thursday, June 22, through Tuesday, July 4, at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

Although there are many more, here are nine things you can do if you attend the 101st Greeley Stampede.

Concerts

The concert series is always one of the highlights of the Greeley Stampede and 2023 will be no different with several country music and rock acts coming to Colorado for the event.

The 2023 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede features Flo Rida, Lee Brice, Skillet, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch and Sam Hunt.

2023 Greeley Stampede concerts

Friday, June 23 — Flo Rida with Neon Union

Saturday, June 24 — Lee Brice with Ashley Cooke

Sunday, June 25 — Skillet with Stephen Stanley

Friday, June 30 — Tyler Hubbard with Dylan Schneider

Saturday, July 1 — Dustin Lynch with George Birge

Monday, July 3 — Sam Hunt with Drew Green

Tickets are on sale at GreeleyStampede.org.

Last year, Greeley Stampede opened a new permanent concert stage that will increase concert compacity and improve production capabilities.

With retractable stage doors, Stampede organizers said the stage will allow production crews to set up for concerts during the day while rodeos and other events use the performance arena outside.

The Greeley Stampede will also have additional concerts that will take place on its the Civitas Park Stage, which are included with park admission.

Civitas Park Stage concerts

Saturday, June 24 at 10:45 p.m. — Tracy Byrd

Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. — La Furia Del Bravo

Sunday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. — La Reunion Norteña

Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m. — Hairball

Saturday, July 1 at 10:45 p.m. — Corey Kent

Sunday, July 2 — Red Dirt Night Day Kylie Frey, 5 p.m. Tyler Halverson, 6:15 p.m. Wyatt Flores, 7:30 p.m. Kody West, 8:45 p.m. Tanner Usrey, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3 at 10:45 p.m. — Cooper Alan

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets are also on sale for a PRCA ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting, Heritage of Mexico Rodeo, and Demolition Derby at GreeleyStampede.org.

PRCA Rodeo Series

One of the main events during the Stampede — the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo Series — runs from Saturday, June 24, through Thursday, June 29.

Each PRCA Rodeo Performance includes the events in Bareback Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Mutton Bustin, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for the rodeo.

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour on Thursday, June 22, will showcase the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls.

Independence Day Parade

Stepping off at 9 a.m. sharp on Tuesday, July 4, the Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade features over 120 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states.

The parade starts on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and 19th Street and runs along 10th Avenue to 5th Street just past Lincoln Park.

Fireworks

The Greeley Stampede will also be putting on a 4th of July fireworks show.

The fireworks will be launched over Island Grove Park starting around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Carnival

The Greeley Stampede's carnival midway features a large selection of rides for all age groups, plus midway games and food stands, with all the classic carnivals foods.

The carnival is open every day of the Stampede. You can get individual ride tickets or a daily unlimited ride wristband for $40.

Kids Korral

The Kids Korral at the Greeley Stampede has a lot of free activities for the young ones including a sandbox play area, petting zoo, pedal tractors, face painting, balloon artists, stick horse rodeo, and more.

Also this year, Nerveless Nocks World Famous Daredevil Family will present its spectacular show of thrilling theatrics while Extreme Raptors will have owls, eagles, hawks,and falcons for audiences to see up close.

Demolition Derby

More than 100 drivers will compete in the multi-heat Demolition Derby that's been a fan favorite during the Stampede for the last decade. The main derby takes place Tuesday, July 4, at 2 p.m.

American Bull Fighting

American Bull Fighting is a truly heart-pounding event. Rodeo athletes are judged on how well they maneuver around a fighting bull. This means they will often attempt daring and dangerous tricks like jumping over the bull or staying within inches of the bull's head before moving at the last possible second.

This event, featuring our modern-day gladiators, takes place Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m.

Western Art Show

The 23rd annual Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale takes place throughout the Greeley Stampede. The exhibit features Western paintings, sculptures and artwork from across the country.

The exhibit is free with admission to the Stampede and is open until the end of the festival on Tuesday, July 4.

New for the 2023, the Greeley Stampede has partnered with the Greeley Art Association to continue the tradition of showcasing Western art.

“The new partnership with the Greeley Art Association is a win/win as it helps our local artists be able to showcase their talents and they will provide additional support to continue the legacy of the Stampede Western Art Show,” said Stampede General Chair Julie Jensen. “The art show is great as it provides an opportunity to see top notch western art in person and proceeds of sold art will support education in Weld County through our Foundation.”

