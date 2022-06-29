Greeley Stampede increases concert capacity with new stage

Concerts are going to be bigger than ever at Greeley's Island Grove Regional Park.

GREELEY, Colo. — A brand new stage at Island Grove Regional Park has made its debut in time for the 100th annual Greeley Stampede.

While concerts at the northern Colorado park were previously held on a temporary, rolled-in stage, the new JBS Stage is a permanent structure that will increase concert compacity and improve production capabilities.

With retractable stage doors, Stampede organizers said the stage will allow production crews to set up for concerts during the day while rodeos and other events use the performance arena outside.

Built further back in the stadium arena, the new stage has increased concert capacity for concerts from 10,000 to 13,000 in 2022. Greely Stampede officials said capacity will likely increase to 15,000 in future years.

The structure was designed with enhanced rigging and power capabilities for the audio and visual production needs that major touring artists previously could not use at the venue.

The building also features backstage green rooms, dressing rooms, showers and other amenities for performers.

The JBS Stage opened Friday, June 24, with a sold-out concert from country music star Brad Paisley.

Three more concerts are planned over Independence Day weekend from Jon Pardi with Niko Moon, Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane, and Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson.

The 100th annual Greeley Stampede runs through Monday, July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

