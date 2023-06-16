Here's who's playing at the Greeley Stampede in 2023

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 22, and runs through July 4.

GREELEY, Colo. — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — it's time for the 101st annual Greeley Stampede.

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 22, and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

The 13-day festival is a celebration of Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, art show, food and more.

The concert series is always one of the highlights of the Greeley Stampede and 2023 will be no different with several country music and rock acts coming to Colorado for the event.

The 2023 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede will feature Flo Rida, Lee Brice, Skillet, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch and Sam Hunt.

2023 Greeley Stampede concerts

Friday, June 23 — Flo Rida with Neon Union

Saturday, June 24 — Lee Brice with Ashley Cooke

Sunday, June 25 — Skillet with Stephen Stanley

Friday, June 30 — Tyler Hubbard with Dylan Schneider

Saturday, July 1 — Dustin Lynch with George Birge

Monday, July 3 — Sam Hunt with Drew Green

Tickets are on sale at GreeleyStampede.org.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets are also on sale for a PRCA ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting, Heritage of Mexico Rodeo, and Demolition Derby at GreeleyStampede.org.

The Greeley Stampede will also have additional concerts that will take place on its the Civitas Park Stage, which are included with park admission.

Civitas Park Stage concerts

Saturday, June 24 at 10:45 p.m. — Tracy Byrd

Sunday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. — La Furia Del Bravo

Sunday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m. — La Reunion Norteña

Thursday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m. — Hairball

Saturday, July 1 at 10:45 p.m. — Corey Kent

Sunday, July 2 — Red Dirt Night Day Kylie Frey, 5 p.m. Tyler Halverson, 6:15 p.m. Wyatt Flores, 7:30 p.m. Kody West, 8:45 p.m. Tanner Usrey, 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3 at 10:45 p.m. — Cooper Alan

Last year, Greeley Stampede opened a new permanent concert stage that will increase concert compacity and improve production capabilities.

With retractable stage doors, Stampede organizers said the stage will allow production crews to set up for concerts during the day while rodeos and other events use the performance arena outside.

Built further back in the stadium arena, the new stage increased concert capacity for concerts from 10,000 to 13,000 in 2022. Greely Stampede officials said capacity will likely increase to 15,000 in future years.

The structure was designed with enhanced rigging and power capabilities for the audio and visual production needs that major touring artists previously could not use at the venue.

The building also features backstage green rooms, dressing rooms, showers and other amenities for performers.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

