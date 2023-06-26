Music takes flight at DIA: See the summer concert series lineup

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will have six outdoor concerts this summer.
The airport has announced its free summer concert series will feature national and local jazz and R&B artists beginning July 30.
The first-ever concert lineup this summer will feature After 7, Richard Elliot, Gerald Albright, Dotsero, the Mary Louise Lee Band and more.
Outdoor concerts will take place Sunday, July 30, through Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the airport's open-air Park on the Plaza. The plaza is located between the South Security TSA Checkpoint and the Westin hotel.
Although concerts are free, there are a limited number of tickets available and guests must register in advance.
DIA concert lineup
Sunday, July 30:
- Headliner: Mary Louise Lee Band
- Openers: C2 Mass Choir, DJ Big Styles
- Reserve a ticket here
Sunday, Aug. 6:
- Headliner: Gerald Albright
- Opener: Same Cloth
- Reserve a ticket here
Sunday, Aug. 13:
- Headliner: Richard Elliot
- Openers: BigPocket, DJ Al Your Pal
- Reserve a ticket here
Sunday, Aug. 20:
- Headliner: Dotsero
- Openers: Conjunto Colores, DJ Chonz
- Reserve a ticket here
Sunday, Aug. 27:
- Headliner: SUCH
- Openers: Jacob Larson Band, DJ Bella Scratch
- Reserve a ticket here
Sunday, Sept. 3:
- Headliner: After 7
- Openers: Cass Clayton Band and DJ Al Your Pal
- Reserve a ticket here
Park on the Plaza is located pre-security and is free and open to the public.
In addition to being steps away from the A Line train at the transit center, concertgoers can also park for $7 per hour.
"[DIA] is so much more than a place for aircraft to take off and passengers to head to their next destination,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington.
“We are excited to offer an experience outside what someone would expect at an airport. This six-week, family friendly jazz concert series is just one of the many ways we’re seeking to enhance the [DIA] experience.”
