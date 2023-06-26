Music takes flight at DIA: See the summer concert series lineup

Denver's airport isn't just for flying anymore. A concert series kicks off July 30.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will have six outdoor concerts this summer.

The airport has announced its free summer concert series will feature national and local jazz and R&B artists beginning July 30.

The first-ever concert lineup this summer will feature After 7, Richard Elliot, Gerald Albright, Dotsero, the Mary Louise Lee Band and more.

Outdoor concerts will take place Sunday, July 30, through Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the airport's open-air Park on the Plaza. The plaza is located between the South Security TSA Checkpoint and the Westin hotel.

Although concerts are free, there are a limited number of tickets available and guests must register in advance.

DIA concert lineup

Sunday, July 30:

Headliner: Mary Louise Lee Band

Openers: C2 Mass Choir, DJ Big Styles

Reserve a ticket here

Sunday, Aug. 6:

Headliner: Gerald Albright

Opener: Same Cloth

Reserve a ticket here

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Headliner: Richard Elliot

Openers: BigPocket, DJ Al Your Pal

Reserve a ticket here

Sunday, Aug. 20:

Headliner: Dotsero

Openers: Conjunto Colores, DJ Chonz

Reserve a ticket here

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Headliner: SUCH

Openers: Jacob Larson Band, DJ Bella Scratch

Reserve a ticket here

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Headliner: After 7

Openers: Cass Clayton Band and DJ Al Your Pal

Reserve a ticket here

Park on the Plaza is located pre-security and is free and open to the public.

In addition to being steps away from the A Line train at the transit center, concertgoers can also park for $7 per hour.

"[DIA] is so much more than a place for aircraft to take off and passengers to head to their next destination,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington.

“We are excited to offer an experience outside what someone would expect at an airport. This six-week, family friendly jazz concert series is just one of the many ways we’re seeking to enhance the [DIA] experience.”

