x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian hit by RTD light trail train in Aurora

The A Line experienced delays due to police activity after the person was hit at the Peoria Station and taken to a hospital.
Credit: Regional Transportation District
File photo of A Line train

AURORA, Colo. — A person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by an RTD light rail train on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said the collision happened about 9:50 a.m. at the Peoria Station, located at Peoria Street and East 37th Avenue.

Police were investigating what led to the collision, an Aurora Police spokesperson said.

RTD sent an alert warning commuters of a schedule change on the A Line due to police activity. About 12:30 p.m., RTD said the schedule changes were resolved.

More 9NEWS coverage of Aurora:

Related Articles

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.      

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.      

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.       

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.     

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

More Videos

In Other News

Midday headlines and weather for June 1

Before You Leave, Check This Out