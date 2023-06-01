Pedestrian hit by RTD light trail train in Aurora

The A Line experienced delays due to police activity after the person was hit at the Peoria Station and taken to a hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — A person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by an RTD light rail train on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said the collision happened about 9:50 a.m. at the Peoria Station, located at Peoria Street and East 37th Avenue.

Police were investigating what led to the collision, an Aurora Police spokesperson said.

RTD sent an alert warning commuters of a schedule change on the A Line due to police activity. About 12:30 p.m., RTD said the schedule changes were resolved.

