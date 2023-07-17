A guide to the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Daddy of 'em All — which runs July 21 to July 30 — has been held since 1897, celebrating Cheyenne's Old West roots.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD), a huge, 10-day western celebration, opens Friday.

The "Daddy of 'em All" has been held since 1897 so that Cheyenne can celebrate its Old West roots.

More than 140,000 people will visit the Wyoming capital for a packed festival schedule of rodeos, parades, pancake breakfasts and concerts with Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Eric Church and more.

The centerpiece of the celebration is the world's largest outdoor rodeo which draws the top professionals who compete for more than $1 million in prize money.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Cheyenne Frontier Days always brings the top names in entertainment to perform at Frontier Nights and this year is no exception.

Eric Church will kick off the 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 21. Outlaw country music star Cody Johnson will close out the concert series on Saturday, July 29.

Other headliners this summer include Old Dominion, Zach Bryan, Five Finger Death Punch, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi.

Paul Cauthen, Chase Rice, Papa Roach, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, and Whiskey Meyers are also scheduled to perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2023.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will hold night events on Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets for the Frontier Nights shows are on sale now at CFDRodeo.com.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023

Frontier Nights Schedule

Friday, July 21 — Eric Church with Paul Cauthen

Saturday, July 22 — Old Dominion with Chase Rice

Sunday, July 23 — Zach Bryan with Levi Turner

Monday, July 24 — Professional Bull Riders

Tuesday, July 25 — Professional Bull Riders

Wednesday, July 26 — Five Finger Death Punch with Papa Roach

Thursday, July 27 — Tim McGraw with Kip Moore

Friday, July 28 — Jon Pardi with Carly Pearce

Saturday, July 29 — Cody Johnson with Whiskey Myers

The only thing better than pancakes is free pancakes. Cheyenne Frontier Days' Pancake Breakfasts are legendary and draw tourists from around the world.

Volunteers in downtown Cheyenne will serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, cook 3,000 pounds of ham, serve 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup.

The three pancake breakfasts — which are completely free to the public — will take place Monday, July 24, Wednesday, July 26, and Friday, July 28.

Just outside of the rodeo arena, Old Frontier Town features Western merchants, craftspeople, artisans and special faces from the Old West.

The town's petting zoo is a must-see if you have children.

Cheyenne is known around the world for its love of rodeo. There will be nine days of rodeo action this year.

Events in the rodeo include bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping.

The carnival midway at CFD has thrilling rides, kids rides and amazing carnival food. What more is there to say?

The midway is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

American Indians have always been an important part of Western history and it's no different at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The park's Indian Village hosts American Indian performers who educate visitors about American Indian heritage and culture. There are also Native American craft and food vendors.

Downtown Cheyenne is the location of four Grand Parades that draw visitors from around the world. The parades feature top marching bands and the most horse-drawn vehicles you'll see anywhere.

The parades will take place on Saturday, July 22, Tuesday, July 25, Thursday, July 27, and Saturday, July 29, at 9 a.m. in downtown Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Frontier Days lets visitors see how such a huge event is put on with daily Behind the Chutes tours. The free tours let visitors meet the animals, step into the chutes and walk across the arena floor.

The tours are held most days at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The CFD Old West Musuem celebrates the American western legacy of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Open year round on the Frontier Days grounds, the museum offers extended hours during CFD as well as special exhibits, including the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale, as well as a display of this year's championship buckles.

The 127th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 21, and continues through Sunday, July 30, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Held the last full week of every July since 1897 except for 2020, Frontier Days carried on through both World Wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

A complete Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule and event tickets can be found at CFDRodeo.com.

