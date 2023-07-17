Taylor Swift makes donation to Colorado food bank

Taylor Swift has been donating to food banks across the country during her "Eras Tour."

DENVER — The biggest musical artist in a generation has made a donation to Colorado's biggest food bank.

Taylor Swift made a donation to Food Bank of the Rockies on Friday before playing two sold-out stadium concerts in Denver.

Food Bank of the Rockies announced Swift's donation and said it will allow it to purchase food for 75,000 meals.

Taylor Swift has been donating to food banks across the United States throughout "The Eras Tour."

"We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies’ budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month," said Aditi Desai, Chief Marketing Officer at Food Bank of the Rockies.

"We’ve been able to meet the increased demand thanks to the generosity of individuals like Taylor Swift. Her gift will help fuel our work across the Rockies and allow us to distribute more food to our communities. I was shocked and then thrilled by the news! We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger."

Food Bank of the Rockies said families are making tough decisions between paying their bills and putting food on the table for their families.

The Denver-based food bank said it's seeing 40 to 60 percent more people attending its mobile pantries currently when compared to the same time last year.

Feeding America projects that one in 11 people are currently experiencing hunger in the Rocky Mountain region.

