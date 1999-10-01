The Eagles announce final tour will come to Colorado

The Eagles announced their upcoming “The Long Goodbye” will be the band’s final tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Eagles are preparing for their final tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band said its upcoming "The Long Goodbye" will be the band's final tour.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — said the band "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands."

The band will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles’ contemporaries Steely Dan will be joining the final tour.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

The band’s "Greatest Hits 1971-1977" is the best-selling album in history. "Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Due to popular demand, Eagles have added a second show on Friday, October 6! Presale is happening NOW with code: EAGLESDEN



General tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10AM.

🎟: https://t.co/9Rqc7oTccT pic.twitter.com/flQ2GdjZXx — Ball Arena (@BallArenaDenver) July 12, 2023

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the band said in a statement. "Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.

"The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.