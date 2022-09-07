Yelp names best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado

DENVER — Yelp has named the best chocolate chip cookie in every state in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
The crowd-sourced review company highlights BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen in Denver as having the best chocolate chip cookie in Colorado.
Yelp said to determine its rankings, it identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "chocolate chip cookie," then ranked those locations using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "chocolate chip cookie."
BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen, located at 1644 Plate St., Suite 100, in downtown Denver, offers rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and salads.
"The chocolate chip cookie has been a mainstay in the baked goods world for more than 80 years, and it’s no secret there’s a lot of different ones to choose from," Yelp said. "Whether you like these classic confections thick and chewy or thin and crispy, there’s a chocolate chip cookie out there for every palate."
