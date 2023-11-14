Fauci, Cheney, Nye join new Colorado Speaker Series

The series is sold as a full season of seven evenings, and the events will not be sold individually.

DENVER — A new public speaker series will take place in Colorado.

The Colorado Speaker Series will bring seven public figures to the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center.

The inaugural series, which will be held Nov. 14 through April 20, will feature Dr. Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, Stacey Abrams, Bill Nye, Ambassador Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Capt. Scott Kelly, and Dr. Robert Ballard.

Each event will last 90 minutes and include prepared remarks or a presentation from the speaker, followed by a moderated Q&A discussion.

Organizers said the Colorado Speaker Series will be sold as a full season of seven evenings, and tickets will not be sold individually.

Season tickets are now on sale at ColoradoSeries.com. Ticket subscribers to the inaugural 2023-2024 season will have first right of renewal next year.

2023-2024 Colorado Speaker Series

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 - 7:30 pm

Former director of National Institute of Allery and Infectious Diseases

Liz Cheney

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 - 7:30 pm

U.S. representative, Wyoming, from 2017-2023

Stacey Abrams

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - 7:30 pm

Political leader, lawyer, author

Georgia House of Representatives from 2007-2017

Bill Nye

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 - 7:30 pm

Scientist, engineer, comedian, author, inventor

Ambassador Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger

Saturday, April 20, 2024 - 7:30 pm

U.S. Air Force fighter pilot

Captain of US Airways Hudson River emergency landing

Capt. Scott Kelly

Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 - 7:30 pm

U.S. astronaut, retired U.S. Navy captain

Dr. Robert Ballard

Thursday, March 7, 2024 - 7:30 pm

Undersea explorer who discovered RMS Titanic

