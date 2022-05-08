Colorado State Fair announces concert replacement for Lady A

The 150th annual Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival.

The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2.

The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance from country-pop trio Lady A that was postponed until 2023.

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, had been scheduled to perform at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Friday, Sept. 2 with Priscilla Block. Lady A said it postponed the rest of its tour dates until 2023 so band member Charles Kelley could focus on his sobriety.

The Lady A concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Current ticket holders have the option of keeping their tickets for the 2023 show or can receive a full refund if requested by Nov. 30, 2022.

Tickets for The Band Perry's concert are on sale now online. This is a separate, ticketed event and Lady A tickets will not be honored at The Band Perry's show.

150th Colorado State Fair

Friday, Aug. 26 - Randy Rodger Band

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Walker Hayes

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Eddie Montgomery

Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.

Friday, Sept. 2 - The Band Perry

Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots

The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, in Pueblo.

T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Lou Gramm and Berlin, Walker Hayes and comedian Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to perform at the fair. Other events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.