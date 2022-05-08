Colorado State Fair announces concert replacement for Lady A

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival.
The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2.
The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance from country-pop trio Lady A that was postponed until 2023.
Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, had been scheduled to perform at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Friday, Sept. 2 with Priscilla Block. Lady A said it postponed the rest of its tour dates until 2023 so band member Charles Kelley could focus on his sobriety.
The Lady A concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Current ticket holders have the option of keeping their tickets for the 2023 show or can receive a full refund if requested by Nov. 30, 2022.
Tickets for The Band Perry's concert are on sale now online. This is a separate, ticketed event and Lady A tickets will not be honored at The Band Perry's show.
150th Colorado State Fair
- Friday, Aug. 26 - Randy Rodger Band
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Walker Hayes
- Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin
- Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan
- Sunday, Aug. 28 - Eddie Montgomery
- Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.
- Friday, Sept. 2 - The Band Perry
- Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby
- Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana
- Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots
The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, in Pueblo.
T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Lou Gramm and Berlin, Walker Hayes and comedian Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to perform at the fair. Other events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.
