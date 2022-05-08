Lady A postpones Colorado tour stop due to band member's sobriety journey

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," said Lady A.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Country music trio Lady A will not be performing at the 150th Colorado State Fair in September.

The band said it has postponed the rest of its tour dates until 2023 so band member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety.

"We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," Lady A posted on social media. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make."

"We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣"

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, had been scheduled to perform at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo on Friday, Sept. 2 with Priscilla Block.

The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Current ticket holders have the option of keeping their tickets for the 2023 show or can receive a full refund if requested by Nov. 30, 2022.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5, in Pueblo.

T.I., Eddie Montgomery, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Lou Gramm and Berlin, Walker Hayes and comedian Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to perform at the fair. Other events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

150th Colorado State Fair

Friday, Aug. 26 - Randy Rodger Band

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Walker Hayes

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Lou Gramm with special guest Berlin

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Jim Gaffigan

Sunday, Aug. 28 - Eddie Montgomery

Thursday, Sept. 1 - T.I.

Friday, Sept. 2 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Saturday, Sept. 3 - Demolition Derby

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Sunday, Sept. 4 - Stone Temple Pilots

