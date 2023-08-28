Colorado Symphony announces first-ever concert at McGregor Square

Wilbur Lin will lead the Colorado Symphony Brass in a performance of classical and pops favorites at the outdoor plaza.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony has announced an outdoor concert in downtown Denver.

The Colorado Symphony will perform at McGregor Square on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.



Assistant Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead the full Colorado Symphony Brass in a performance of classical and pops favorites at the outdoor plaza next to Coors Field.



"We're thrilled to bring the Colorado Symphony Brass to McGregor Square for the first time," said Anthony Pierce, Chief Artistic Officer for the Colorado Symphony. "The venue's unique charm is the perfect match for our music, and we're eager to connect with the community in this wonderful setting."

Tickets are on sale ColoradoSymphony.org with general admission tickets for $49.50 and VIP tickets for $93.50. VIP tickets include light appetizers and two drinks from a selection of beer, wine, and liquor.

General admission ticket holders will have access to a cash bar with wine and beer, as well as access to a full bar and food options for purchase inside Milepost Zero Food Hall.

