Coors Brewery creates new mural in Golden

Arvada artist Julia Williams has created the artwork as the Coors Brewery celebrates 150 years in Golden.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — A new mural is celebrating the place where Coors Banquet has been brewed since 1873.

Molson Coors said it is honoring Colorado's Coors Brewery and its 150-year history in Golden with a custom mural.

Designed by Arvada native Julia Williams, the 45-foot high and 165-foot wide mural is being added to the west side of the brewery.

Williams said the mural's design takes inspiration from Colorado’s landscape, sunsets and landmarks, as well as Coors Banquet's barley, hops and Rocky Mountain water.

Molson Coors said the project’s visibility will serve as a reminder to the community of the company’s bright past, present and future in Golden.

"Thanks to trailblazer Adolph Coors, we’ve had the privilege of building a community full of incredible employees and supporters in Colorado," said Peter J. Coors, fifth generation Coors family member and director of the Coors brewery modernization project. "As we reflect on the last 150 years, we want to celebrate this milestone with a mural that honors our history, while demonstrating our continued commitment to Golden for generations to come."

"I’m grateful to Molson Coors for the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the greater Golden community through my artwork," said Williams. "As someone who grew up five miles away from Coors Brewery, I’ve always viewed it as an iconic landmark. My hope is this mural will add beauty and inspiration to the neighborhood."

Coors Brewery 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.