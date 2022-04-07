4th of July skiing and snowboarding underway at Colorado resort

Skiers and snowboarders are still on snow, training and getting some turns even on the Fourth of July.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Summer for Grayson Hyatt means keeping his winter gear out and waxing up his skis for some warm-weather training on the snow at Colorado's Copper Mountain resort.

"Learning how to do cool stuff out here," Hyatt said.

Hyatt was one of nearly a hundred other young athletes celebrating the Fourth of July by getting on the snow.

Copper Mountain communication coordinator Olivia Butrymovich said it's a common sight in the summer.

"We have kids on snow June, July and August," Butrymovich said. "We’re really here Fourth of July every year, and that’s not weird for us."

The summer Woodward Copper camps have young freestyle skiers and snowboarders, their coaches and even Olympians training all summer on a small oasis of snow that was piled up and preserved.

"It’s about 4 acres of jumps, rails jib features," Butrymovich said.

The Woodward Copper camp runs into August and typically sells out before the summer. Then, the resort prepares for early season alpine ski race training in October.

