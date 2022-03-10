'Dancing with the Stars' live tour will waltz into Colorado in 2022

DENVER — America’s favorite dance show is preparing to hit the road for a nationwide tour in 2022.
"Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022" will dance its way across the United States beginning Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia.
The tour will visit the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, March 9 and Paramount Theatre in Denver on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
The all-new production will wow audiences with every type of dance style seen on the hit television show including the Cha Cha, Quickstep, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango — and everything in between. Tour organizers said audiences will experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom on Monday nights live in their hometowns.
Professional dancers booked for the tour include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced.
"After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the 'Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour' back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," said previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten. "I’m especially looking forward to this year’s tour because we also get to celebrate our show’s amazing 30th season."
Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022" go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m at dwtstour.com.
VIP packages, premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, merchandise and photo opportunities will be available at dwtstour.com.
“Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022”
- January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- January 8 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor
- January 9 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem (2 shows)
- January 11 & 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Perf. Arts Center
- January 13 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre
- January 14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
- January 17 & 18 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theater
- January 19 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
- January 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata
- January 22 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino
- January 23 – Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theatre
- January 25 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
- January 26 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
- January 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
- January 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Perfoming Arts
- January 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre (formerly Murat)
- January 30 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
- February 1 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre
- February 2 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre
- February 3 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
- February 4 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
- February 5 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- February 6 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
- February 8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre
- February 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- February 10 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry
- February 11 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- February 12 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- February 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater **
- February 16 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)
- February 17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Perf. Arts Hall
- February 18 – Ft. Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Perf. Arts Hall
- February 19 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center (2 shows) **
- February 20 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- February 21 – The Villages, FL – Sharon L. Morse Perf. Arts Center
- February 23 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
- February 24 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- February 25 – Augusta, GA – William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium
- February 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- February 27 – Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center for the Perf. Arts
- March 1 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
- March 2 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
- March 3 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
- March 4 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
- March 5 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall
- March 6 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre
- March 8 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center
- March 9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center
- March 10 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
- March 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
- March 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- March 13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Civic Arts Plaza
- March 15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theater
- March 16 – Riverside, CA – Fox Arts Center
- March 17 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom (2 shows)
- March 18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Perf. Arts
- March 19 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- March 20 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Casino Resort
- March 23 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
- March 24 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
- March 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- March 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort
- March 27 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts
