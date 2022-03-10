'Dancing with the Stars' live tour will waltz into Colorado in 2022

America’s favorite dance show is going back on tour this winter.

DENVER — America’s favorite dance show is preparing to hit the road for a nationwide tour in 2022.

"Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022" will dance its way across the United States beginning Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia.

The tour will visit the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, March 9 and Paramount Theatre in Denver on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The all-new production will wow audiences with every type of dance style seen on the hit television show including the Cha Cha, Quickstep, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango — and everything in between. Tour organizers said audiences will experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom on Monday nights live in their hometowns.

Professional dancers booked for the tour include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced.

"After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the 'Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour' back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," said previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten. "I’m especially looking forward to this year’s tour because we also get to celebrate our show’s amazing 30th season."

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022" go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m at dwtstour.com.

VIP packages, premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, merchandise and photo opportunities will be available at dwtstour.com.

“Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022”

January 7 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

January 8 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor

January 9 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Bethlehem (2 shows)

January 11 & 12 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Perf. Arts Center

January 13 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

January 14 & 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

January 17 & 18 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theater

January 19 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

January 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata

January 22 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino

January 23 – Rochester, NY – Auditorium Theatre

January 25 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

January 26 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

January 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

January 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center for the Perfoming Arts

January 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre (formerly Murat)

January 30 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

February 1 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

February 2 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre

February 3 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

February 4 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

February 5 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

February 6 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

February 8 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre

February 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

February 10 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

February 11 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

February 12 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater **

February 16 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)

February 17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Perf. Arts Hall

February 18 – Ft. Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Perf. Arts Hall

February 19 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center (2 shows) **

February 20 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 21 – The Villages, FL – Sharon L. Morse Perf. Arts Center

February 23 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

February 24 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

February 25 – Augusta, GA – William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium

February 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 27 – Raleigh, NC – Duke Energy Center for the Perf. Arts

March 1 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

March 2 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

March 3 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

March 4 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

March 5 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

March 6 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre

March 8 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center

March 9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

March 10 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

March 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

March 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 13 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Civic Arts Plaza

March 15 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theater

March 16 – Riverside, CA – Fox Arts Center

March 17 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom (2 shows)

March 18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Perf. Arts

March 19 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 20 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Casino Resort

March 23 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

March 24 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

March 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

March 26 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

March 27 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

