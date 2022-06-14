Opa! Colorado's largest Greek festival is back

The Denver Greek Festival returns at the big gold dome on East Alameda Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Colorado — An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend.

The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021.

The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral (the big gold dome) at East Alameda Avenue and Leetsdale Drive.

Hosted by the parishioners of the Assumption Cathedral, the Denver Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with homemade food, dancing, live entertainment, music, Greek foods, beers and wines.

Festival organizers said there will be live Greek music throughout the festival, as well as youth and adult dance performances on all three days. The Assumption Cathedral Choir will perform Hymns of the Orthodox Church and other Christian Music on both Saturday and Sunday in the Cathedral.

Denver Greek Festival admission is $5 for an all-day pass, $3 for seniors and children under 12 are free. Admission tickets can be purchased at thegreekfestival.com or at the door.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.