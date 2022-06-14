Opa! Colorado's largest Greek festival is back

GLENDALE, Colorado — An annual Colorado tradition is back this weekend.
The Denver Greek Festival returns to its full form this weekend after being canceled in 2020 and transforming into a drive-thru festival in 2021.
The 55th annual event takes place Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, on the grounds of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral (the big gold dome) at East Alameda Avenue and Leetsdale Drive.
Hosted by the parishioners of the Assumption Cathedral, the Denver Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with homemade food, dancing, live entertainment, music, Greek foods, beers and wines.
Festival organizers said there will be live Greek music throughout the festival, as well as youth and adult dance performances on all three days. The Assumption Cathedral Choir will perform Hymns of the Orthodox Church and other Christian Music on both Saturday and Sunday in the Cathedral.
Denver Greek Festival admission is $5 for an all-day pass, $3 for seniors and children under 12 are free. Admission tickets can be purchased at thegreekfestival.com or at the door.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.