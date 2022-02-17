Denver Restaurant Week menus are here

Diners are encouraged to peruse the wide variety of restaurants and menus and make reservations early.

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week will return for a 19th year in March and the menus of participating restaurants have been revealed.

The popular event – which will run Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 20 – aims to celebrate the Mile High City’s restaurant scene while encouraging the community to continue to support the hospitality industry.

Denver Restaurant Week features specially priced, multi-course menus at some of the top restaurants throughout the metro area. Neighborhood favorites as well as new hotspots will offer one of three available price points – $25, $35 or $45 per person.

To date, more than 175 restaurants have registered to participate in Denver Restaurant Week – including some that are participating for the very first time – with more being added every day.

Registration for restaurants – which is free to all restaurants – opened in January. Interested restaurants can register at DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

“Restaurants are a cornerstone of Denver’s hospitality and tourism industry and a vital part of our community,” said Visit Denver President and CEO Richard Scharf. “Denver Restaurant Week was originally designed to showcase Denver’s culinary offerings and award-winning restaurant scene; and since the onset of the pandemic, we have and will continue to use it as a platform to support these businesses through the challenges they are facing and ensure they are here well into the future.”

Visit Denver said the March dates, which it projects will be past the current surge, will see restaurants in good shape to host the 10-day event. Organizers hope Denver Restaurant Week will encourage people to return to in-person dining while still prioritizing health and safety.

Denver Restaurant Week shifted to a fall iteration in 2020 before moving back to the spring in 2021.

“Denver Restaurant Week is a longstanding celebration of our city’s fantastic dining scene and we’re thrilled that it’s coming back after a long, hard winter for our local restaurant industry,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of Colorado Restaurant Association.

“Omicron caused so many of our favorite spots to close, even if just temporarily, and, with a lack of federal funding so far this year, restaurants need all the help they can get to survive until the start of patio season. Please take advantage of Denver Restaurant Week in whatever way you can – by dining out or taking out – and help do your part to keep this industry alive and well.”

