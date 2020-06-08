A first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie experience is coming to Red Rocks

For about $60 per vehicle, attendees can enjoy a cult classic at the venue from the comfort of their car.

MORRISON, Colo. — Film on the Rocks is making a return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre later this month with a first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie experience.

Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues on Thursday announced plans and an initial lineup for the 21st season of the popular summer series.

Guests can expect to see movie favorites like "Grease," "The Big Lebowski," "Jurassic Park" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," among others.

“Beginning with our first screenings Aug. 13-16, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of cult classics from the comfort of their car,” said Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith.

Four different films will be screened over four consecutive nights each week with up to 300 cars ticketed to attend each event.

Ticket cost $59.50 per vehicle, per evening. They go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at this link.

All ticketed cars receive a package that includes two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn and theater-sized M&M’s and Twizzlers, Denver Arts & Venues said. Chick-Fil-A sandwiches will also be available for discounted pre-purchase online or cashless payment on-site.

Denver Arts & Venue said each film will be presented on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency.

Guests are required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the events. Gates at Red Rocks will opening at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7:30 p.m.

Full schedule:

Week 1 (8/13 - 8/16)

Thursday, August 13 – Grease

Friday, August 14 – Straight Outta Compton

Saturday, August 15 – Into the Spider-Verse

Sunday, August 16 – The Goonies

Week 2 (8/20 - 8/23)

Thursday, August 20 – Clueless

Friday, August 21 – Scream

Saturday, August 22 – The Big Lebowski

Sunday, August 23 – Rudy

Week 3 (8/27 - 8/30)

Thursday, August 27 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friday, August 28 – Robocop

Saturday, August 29 – Jurassic Park

Sunday, August 30 – Field of Dreams

Additional dates and films are expected to be added to the schedule each week through the fall season.

“As one of our most anticipated events each and every year, we’re excited to reinvent this year’s program and get some of our valued guests back to Red Rocks,” said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. “No matter what it looks like, it’s a great line-up of films being presented in the shadow of this iconic venue.”