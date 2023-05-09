Griswold family reunion happening in Colorado

The largest pop culture celebration in Colorado has added new stars of film to this summer's event.

DENVER — A Griswold family reunion will be held in Colorado this summer.

Randy Quaid, Dana Barron, and Anthony Michael Hall — also known as Cousin Eddie, Audrey Griswold, and Rusty Griswold from the "National Lampoon's Vacation" movie series — are the latest additions to the celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver.

They join previously announced actors Chevy Chase and Christie Brinkley who are set to appear at this summer's pop culture celebration

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Fans will be able to meet and get autographs from the stars of "Vacation" as well as other figures of film, television, animation, art and literature.

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Tickets for Fan Expo Denver are on sale now.

Fan Expo Denver celebrity lineup

Christina Ricci, "The Addams Family"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

James McAvoy, "X-Men: First Class"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office"

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office"

Kate Flannery, "The Office"

Mario Lopez, "Saved by the Bell"

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Saved by the Bell"

Christopher Lloyd, "Back to the Future"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

Christie Brinkley, "Vacation"

Randy Quaid, "Vacation"

Dana Barron, "Vacation"

Anthony Michael Hall, "Vacation"

