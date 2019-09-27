COLORADO, USA — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

No matter how you like your coffee, everyone will be buzzin’ with excitement (and caffeine) on National Coffee Day — Sunday, Sept. 29.

To stir things up for the day, many national coffee/donut shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts at participating locations. The offers are limited to one per person, while supplies last.

With so many wonderful independent coffee shops brewin’ around Colorado, you may want to stop by your favorite neighborhood café for more specials and giveaways.

The Mile High on the Cheap team hit the “grounds” for you to find all of the deals.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

On September 27 and 28, the Denver-based company celebrates the day with a Free Coffee Party (at 73rd & Washington) with FREE drip coffee, 50% off specialty coffee beverages, giveaways and more.

Get a FREE cup of any brewed hand-roasted coffee or cold brew with any purchase, from September 29 to October 1.

Grab a buddy and enjoy a buy-one-get-one FREE hot coffee (of equal or lesser value).

Sip on a FREE small coffee and Original Glazed Doughnut — no purchase necessary.

Get a FREE small coffee — no purchase necessary.

Get any size coffee for $1. (The offer is ongoing.)

Get FREE cup of hot or cold coffee (any size) — under “myOffers” on its myPilot app.

From September 27 to 29, coffee lovers can save 25% on all beans in-café or online (regular, non-subscription beans) with promo code COFFEEDAY19. There are only two locations in Colorado — Boulder and Centennial.

The grocery store is offering a FREE can of High Brew Coffee (8-oz.) — coupon required. (The coupon will be available and can only be redeemed on September 29.)

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 27-29

RELATED: Eat massive donuts and go exploring in the 'City Above the Clouds'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS