Largest beer festival in America returns in Colorado this weekend

It's the hoppiest weekend of the year as beer lovers travel to the Mile High City for the 41st annual celebration.

DENVER — The largest beer festival in the United States is preparing for its 41st year.

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Hosted by the Brewers Association (BA) — which represents small and independent craft brewers — the annual beer celebration will showcase more than 1,500 beers from over 500 breweries.

The festival is open to those ages 21 and older with four sessions held over the weekend.

Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass to use throughout the festival. Tickets for the 2023 event are on sale at AXS.com.

Attendees who shell out a bit more can partake in a VIP craft beer and food event at GABF called "Paired," where chefs and breweries curate a special tasting menu for foodies and beer lovers alike.

In addition to the beer and food offerings, the festival will also include games, live music and special activities planned for GABF's 41st anniversary.

"GABF sits at the top of beer lover’s bucket lists year after year and unites people from all corners of the country to celebrate the nation’s craft beer industry," a news release from organizers said. "For beer aficionados, experts, and hobbyists alike, this is the event of the year that’s not to be missed."

GABF has exploded in popularity since the first festival in 1982, where 24 breweries and 47 beers were featured.

Organizers expect more than 40,000 attendees at this year's event. For more on tickets and festival FAQs, head to this link.