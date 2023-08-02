Terry Fator bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

The show will celebrate the joy of the season with comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism.

DENVER — One of the two most famous ventriloquists in the country will make his return to Colorado this holiday season.

Terry Fator will bring his holiday themed tour to Bellco Theatre in Denver on Saturday, Nov. 18.

"A Very Terry Christmas" will celebrate the joy of the season with comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism with seasonal classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “White Christmas.”

Proceeds from the show at the Colorado Convention Center will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado.

A winner of "America’s Got Talent," Fator has been a Las Vegas headliner for the past 14 years. Tickets to see Fator in Colorado range from $49.95 to $79.95, plus applicable fees, and are on sale at AXS.com.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family spectaculars.

