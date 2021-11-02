'The Masked Singer' live tour is coming to Colorado

The all-new live show will bring masked characters and celebrity guests to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

DENVER — The first-ever national tour of "The Masked Singer" is back on after being canceled last spring due to the pandemic.

Based on the hit television show, the live stage event will visit 50 cities across the United States including a stop at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Monday, July 18. The national tour kicks off May 28 in St. Louis.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go sale Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at AXS.com and at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. A ticket presale runs Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

Tour organizers say "audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages."

Celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

“'The Masked Singer' national tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring 'The Masked Singer' and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at FOX Entertainment in 2020.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

