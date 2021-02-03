Hanging Lake expected to reopen in May, US Forest Service says

A U.S. Forest Service spokesman said the agency is working with partners toward reopening the iconic lake nine months after the Grizzly Creek Fire.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Hanging Lake is expected to reopen to the public on May 1 with a reservation system and changes to how visitors can access the iconic Colorado attraction.

David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service confirmed on Tuesday that the federal agency was working with the City of Glenwood Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and other partners toward a reopening date of May 1.

An official announcement hasn't been made yet because the partnering agencies were still working out some details, including the reservation system, Boyd said.

Hanging Lake closed last summer because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which started in August and burned nearly 51 square miles. While the lake itself was spared, the areas around it in the White River National Forest were burned.

U.S. Forest Service workers spent the winter assessing the burn area. They were worried that damage from the fire could lead to falling rocks and debris flow along the trail, Boyd said in January.

Boyd also explained there was concern about debris flows in Glenwood Canyon where the parking lot for the Hanging Lake trailhead was located. The Forest Service was working with CDOT on those safety assessments.

The Glenwood Springs City Council was set to vote on Thursday on a plan to suspend shuttle service to the trailhead this year and instead allow visitors who have made a reservation to drive or bike to the trailhead parking lot.

According to a city staff report, this would make it easier for visitors to evacuate in case of a sudden thunderstorm that could cause a mudflow.

The city was considering a system in which a contractor would install a gatehouse at the Hanging Lake Rest Area off-ramp to ensure that only visitors who had purchased tickets ahead of time could access the trailhead parking lot. This system would stay in place at least through Nov. 30, at which time it would be re-evaluated.

This story includes previous reporting by 9NEWS reporter Rachel Leuthauser.