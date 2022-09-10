Opera Colorado announces 40th anniversary season

The lineup includes a mix of grand, traditional productions with a brand-new production of a rarely performed masterpiece.

DENVER — Opera Colorado is celebrating its 40th year with its upcoming 2022-23 season.

The company's 2022-23 lineup features Verdi’s Rigoletto, a new production of Korngold’s Die tote Stadt, and Puccini’s Turandot.

Opera Colorado announced its next season will open with a one-night-only concert production of Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana on Sept. 10, 2022.

"It has been such a thrill working with Music Director Ari Pelto to plan a celebratory 40th Anniversary Season," said Opera Colorado General & Artistic Director Greg Carpenter. "With classic operas we all love and a rarely performed work, this season represents an artistic vision for our future. We have assembled some of the finest singers, directors, and designers, many of whom will be making their company debuts. The entire season will highlight our exceptional Opera Colorado Chorus and Orchestra. It is a season of grand opera at is finest, one our patrons will long remember."

The season's first production, of Verdi’s Rigoletto, opens Nov. 5, 2022.

The production will be conducted by Opera Colorado Music Director Ari Pelto, directed by Christopher Mattalian (making his Opera Colorado debut) and will feature baritone Stephen Powell in the title role. Rigoletto was last performed at Opera Colorado in 2014.

Following Rigoletto, Opera Colorado opens a new production of Korngold’s Die tote Stadt beginning Feb. 25, 2023.

"Our 2022-23 Season will be a special moment for the artists, crew, and staff of our company — an opportunity to celebrate where we have been and what we have accomplished, as well as look forward to where we intend to go," said Opera Colorado Music Director Ari Pelto. "The season we have planned reflects precisely that mentality, with the combination of masterpieces of the Italian repertoire and the massively exciting challenge of our new Die tote Stadt."

Puccini’s Turandot closes the 40th anniversary season beginning May 6, 2023.

Subscriptions for Opera Colorado’s 2022-23 season are on sale now. To subscribe or renew, visit operacolorado.org or call the Opera Colorado Box Office at 303.468.2030 (press 1).

Single ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later time.

