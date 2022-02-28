Garrison Keillor bringing 'A Prairie Home Companion' to Red Rocks

Keillor will be joined by country music star Brad Paisley, bluesman Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, soprano Ellie Dehn, vocalist Heather Masse and more.

DENVER — "A Prairie Home Companion American Revival" is coming to Colorado.

"A Prairie Home Companion" creator and host Garrison Keillor will bring the show to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 2.

Keillor will be joined by country music star Brad Paisley, bluesman Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, soprano Ellie Dehn, vocalist Heather Masse and more at the 7:30 p.m. show.

Promotor AEG Presents said the revival will have music, humor, audience sing-alongs and News from Lake Wobegon, "the little town that time forgot and the decades could not improve."

"We’ve heard enough about despair, let’s take a night in the Colorado mountains to have a big time with Brad Paisley, Elvin Bishop, Ellie Dehn, the Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band, our Actors, Heather Masse, and the host himself who is very happy to be turning 80," said Keillor. "So let’s get our chins up and sing about the beauty of the land and the rainbow our people were looking for, the rivers they crossed, their high hopes for their kids."

Actors Sue Scott, Tim Russell and Fred Newman, along with Richard Dworsky and the Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band (Pat Donohue, Stuart Duncan, Gary Raynor) are set to appear at Red Rocks.

"A Prairie Home Companion American Revival" tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $55 to $90 plus service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Paisley is also scheduled to perform at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede on Friday, June 24. The Greeley Stampede concert lineup features Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and more.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

