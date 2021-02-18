Rosenberg’s Bagels announces 3rd Colorado location

The new restaurant will also feature items from Lou’s Italian Specialties and Famous Original J’s Pizza.

BOULDER, Colo. — A popular Colorado bagel joint is expanding to Boulder.

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen announced Thursday it will open a third restaurant near the CU Boulder campus.

The new location on Boulder's University Hill is expected to open in April.

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen said the new restaurant will incorporate favorites from Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group (BTRG) sister concepts, Lou’s Italian Specialties and Famous Original J’s Pizza, plus a full bar.

Rosenberg’s Bagels currently has locations at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora and in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

> Above video originally aired in December 2019.

“I’ve always loved the environment and energy of Boulder,” said BTRG founder and owner Joshua Pollack. “Once I realized that Colorado was the place where I wanted to raise my family, I knew I would have to bring the kinds of mom-and-pop restaurant staples that I’d grown up with out here with me. Living in Boulder is what inspired the whole BTRG concept and I’m beyond excited to see it come full circle with this new location.”

Pollack said the Boulder restaurant will serve up bagels and other Jewish deli fares from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and transition to “Rosenberg’s After Dark” from 3 p.m. to close. After 3 p.m. the menu will feature Famous Original J’s Pizza and Lou’s Italian Specialties.

The restaurant will open in April with to-go service only, but hopes to offer indoor dining later in 2021.

Rosenberg's will host a series of hiring fairs at the Fox Theatre in Boulder at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 25 — 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6 — 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 11 — 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Interested applicants should apply online.

