Pop punk legends book Adams County concert

Part of pop-punk's modern resurgence, the Warped Tour veterans are coming to Riverdale Regional Park.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Simple Plan will perform in Adams County this summer.

The pop punk veterans have announced a concert at Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.

General admission concert tickets start at $40 and will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 31, at riverdaleregionalpark.org.

Since forming in Montreal in 1999, Simple Plan have sold more than 10 million albums, performed at the 2010 Winter Olympics and won multiple Juno Awards.

Last month it was announced that Bebe Rexha will also headline a concert at Adams County Pride this summer.

The singer will headline the event which returns to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

Organizers said Adams County Pride will kick off at 11 a.m. June 10 with free family-friendly entertainment. VIP and general admission concert tickets are on sale at riverdaleregionalpark.org.

Rexha is known for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be," and her David Guetta collaboration "I'm Good (Blue)."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.