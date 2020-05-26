Skiing at A-Basin now up to random drawing after high demand crashes system

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will reopen on Wednesday after being closed since mid-March.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Getting a coveted ticket to ski or board at Arapahoe Basin when it reopens will now be up to chance.

When Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reopens on Wednesday, May 27, only 600 skiers and riders will be allowed on the slopes each day, CEO Alan Henceroth said in a blog post.

This was initially going to be enforced via an online reservation system that was supposed to open two nights before the specific day a person wanted to come skiing.

However, Monday night, shortly after May 27 reservations opened, the ski area tweeted asking people for patience because of the high demand for reservations. The tweet said the reservation system was down.

On Tuesday, A-Basin announced the would be switched to a random drawing.

"Due to incredibly high volume, we are not able to use our original reservation system. Access to Arapahoe Basin, at this time, will be via a random drawing," the website now reads.

Drawings are being held for one day at a time.

Those who are interested can fill out a form to be entered in either the drawing for existing pass holders or the drawing to be able to purchase lift tickets for $99.

More details can be found on A-Basin's website.

Other guidelines for skiing or riding at A-Basin during the reopening include:

Wear a face covering when you cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distancing outdoors and in designated areas. This is a requirement of the Summit County public health order.

Adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines.

Congregating in the base area and tailgating in the parking lot are strictly prohibited.

Stay home if you are sick or at high risk.

Leave immediately if you begin to show signs or symptoms of illness.

Ski / ride within your ability to reduce the chance of injury.

An executive order in March forced A-Basin and many of Colorado's ski areas to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis in recent weeks has loosened some restrictions in the state put in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hours:

Daily, beginning Wednesday, May 27. Closing date is TBD.

Lift hours: 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Reservations required)

Uphill access: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m. (A-Basin Uphill Access Pass required; must be off the hill by 8:00 a.m.)

Parking lot gates will be locked 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Do not arrive prior to 7:30 a.m.

Operations may be limited or modified at any time in response to changing circumstances.

"We have been given an extraordinary opportunity, Henceroth said. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help."

A-Basin is located at 28194 US Hwy. 6 in Dillon.