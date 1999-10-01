Tom Segura bringing comedy tour to Denver arena

DENVER — Comedian Tom Segura has announced his live tour will make a big appearance in the Mile High City this summer.
The stand-up comic will bring his "I'm Coming Everywhere - World Tour" to Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, July 23.
Hosted by Comedy Works, a ticket presale runs Wednesday, March 2 at 12 p.m. to Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. with the passcode DENVER at Ticketmaster.com. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
