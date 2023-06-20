Denver Water announces next CEO/Manager

The position will be interim for the next year as Denver Water considers long-term strategic needs for the organization.

DENVER — The Denver Board of Water Commissioners has selected Alan Salazar to be the next CEO/Manager of Denver Water.

Salazar replaces Jim Lochhead beginning Aug. 7, 2023.

Denver Water said the position will be interim for the next year as the board considers long-term strategic needs for the organization.

“Alan’s expertise in natural resources, commitment to public service and empathetic leadership style make him the perfect candidate to lead Denver Water’s critical community mission and the path set in Denver Water’s renewed Strategic Plan,” said Craig Jones, president of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners. “He embodies all of Denver Water’s values and will help us to build upon our outstanding achievements to support the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado to meet the challenges ahead.”

Salazar is currently Chief of Staff for the City of Denver. Denver Water said Salazar has more than 30 years of experience in the public sector, working in both the legislative and executive branches of federal, state and local governments.

“I am deeply committed to the mission of excellence in public service that Denver Water is known for,” said Salazar. “And I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience in public life to contribute to this venerable institution, serve Denver Water’s customers and be a thoughtful steward of resources so many Coloradans rely upon.”

Salazar will oversee the 10-year, $2.3 billion system investment plan, execute the policies and decisions of the Denver Water board.

Denver Water CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead announced in December plans to leave the utility once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hired a successor.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Alan for more than 30 years in various roles over our careers, and I’ve always admired his integrity, his deep policy knowledge and his commitment to public service, which has positioned him as one of the great leaders in this state,” said Lochhead.

“He brings respect for and knowledge of Denver Water, its people and history, as well as an appreciation of the role of Denver Water in Colorado and the West, as we face the challenges of growth and climate change.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.